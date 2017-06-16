Mere Angne Mein going off air? Krutika Desai aka Ammaji answers..

Many of our favorite Star Plus shows including ‘Jaana Na Dil Se Door’, ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’ and ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’ are reportedly going off-air this July and it’s being said that ‘Mere Angne Mein‘ is one of them. However, Krutika Desai, popularly known as Ammaji, has refuted the rumors. She told Times of India, “Not at all. Who is saying that my show is going off air? At least we have not been informed about it. And it is not possible because our contracts were renewed recently. So, it is not even a remote possibility that the show is going off air.”

Although Krutika is unaware of any such developments, buzz is strong that Mere Angne Mein, which began in 2015, is going to go off air by July 22, this year. The show faced a huge dip in ratings after two of its prime actors – Ananya Khare and Ekta Kaul quit the show. It’s being said that ‘Chakravyuh’, a women-centric show starring Sangeeta Ghosh and Narayani Shastri will replace the show. The show will explore the bitter side of a mother-daughter relationship.

Sangeeta, who was last seen in Sony TV’s Tu Jee Le Zara, will be seen playing the role of Sudha, an antagonist. The gorgeous actress will be seen sporting the look of a Bengali woman. It’s being said that her look is inspired from Aishwarya Rai’s in Devdas.

While we cannot wait to watch Sangeeta’s show, we must admit that we will miss Mere Angne Mein. It might not be the most progressive shows on television, but it wasn’t short of entertainment.