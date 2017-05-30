Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’s Gautam Gupta- Smriti Khanna’s engagement makes Radhika Madan damn excited

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi did a lot for many people. It gave Shakti Arora his stardom on TV, made debutante Radhika Madan a known face and brought the joy of love in the lives of Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna. We know the two as Sharman and Ritika from the show. Gautam played Radhika’s cousin brother while Smriti was Ritika who was supposed to marry Ranveer but could never get him. The two became friends on the show and their feelings soon turned to love. It seems the cast knew they were a couple but the two kept it private. It seems Gautam popped the question to hear a month back and the news became public. The two got engaged in a small ceremony at Gautam’s home this weekend. Smriti is seen on the show Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki where she played Rishi’s (Ssharad Malhotraa) friend Malaika who becomes a part of the love triangle. (Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’s Malaika aka Smriti Khanna gets engaged to Gautam Gupta – view EXCLUSIVE pics!)

Sooo sooo soooo happy for u both!!!! Pehle din se bola tha k kuch toh hoga tumhaara and ab dekh! Congratulations you two!! Finally is saal kisi ki toh shaadi ho rhi hai!! Kapde banwao bhaii!!👻👻👻😬😬😁😁❤ #dillikiladki#bombaykaladka❤ @smriti_khanna @mistergautam A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

The news of their engagement has brought a lot of cheer to Radhika Madan who played the role of Ishaani. The actress spoke about how she noticed sparks flying between Gautam and Smriti from day one. We guess that the girls are good friends. Like Radhika who is from Delhi, Smriti hails from Noida. Both of them are fashion enthusiasts and fitness freaks. Gautam Gupta began his career in the entertainment industry with Ram Gopal Verma’s Go. It starred Priyanka Kothari who did a number of films with the maker. Gautam’s father Sushil Gupta owns a film post production company and he is actively involved in his business. He made his TV film debut with Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Later Ekta Kapoor launched him as main lead in Kuch to Hai Tere Mera Darmiyaan with Shritama Banerjee. The show had a really bad run and all the actors were replaced within a month. After that show Gautam quit acting and got busy with his father’s business. Smriti is busy making her wedding preparations. The marriage will take place in this year. In fact, Smriti has quit Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki as the show is headed for a leap and she does not have much in it for her. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…