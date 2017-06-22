Mersal second poster: Vijay is all set to hoodwink you with his most stylish magic act

Let me start this story with this greeting! Dear Vijay, wish you Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. As a gift to his fans on his birthday, Vijay and the makers of Mersal have released the second poster of the movie that has him playing a magician and doing some trick with cards. The entire poster has a red hue and will remind you of Now You See Me. The new poster, as seen above, is in quite contrast with the first poster that came out sometime back. In the first poster, Vijay was seen in a more earthy appearance where he was in a rural getup ready to play Jallikattu, while here he is in a more stylish look. Vijay fans, you have to decide which look of his is preferred more by you? And by the talks of it, there is also a third poster coming up as well.

Mersal is directed by Atlee, whose last film, Theri, also had Vijay in the lead and was a box office success. In that film too, Vijay was seen in three getups – an upright cop, a doting dad and a stylish vigilante. So it looks like he is repeating the same act for Mersal as well. The movie also has three heroines, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen, while SJ Suryah and Sathyaraj play important roles in the movie. A day before yesterday, the production house for Mersal announced that Vijay‘s 61st movie will be getting a title, as well as they will launch the first look on 22 June. As promised, at 6 pm sharp, Sri Thenandal films revealed the first look and title of their 100th film. Also Read: This Diwali just got epic as Thalapathy 61 gears up for a grand release, first look out in June

AR Rahman will be scoring the music for the movie, while SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the script. The movie is scheduled to release in October.