Mersal teaser out soon! Get ready to watch a glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited film on THIS day

Trust Vijay fans to get Mersal teaser trending on Twitter and all over the internet. The makers have finally broken all the suspense around when we’ll get to see the teaser of this film. All you Vijay fans will get to see the teaser on 21st September 2017 at 6 pm. The day is quite special since it’s Atlee’s birthday and Mersal has been one film that trends on the internet every time. The makers had earlier released a song from the film called Neethane which has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and A.R. Rahman. It’s such a beautiful song, you can listen to it on a loop for the entire week.

Vijay will be seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the film. He will be seen playing three different roles from three different generations in the film. He will putting up an act of a doctor, a magician and a Chieftain. Nithya’s role was initially offered to Jyothika but since she backed out, Nithya bagged the film. It’s going to be the first time that we’ll be seeing Nithya and Vijay share the screen together. Fans have been going crazy on Twitter after the announcement. They just can’t keep calm and control their excitement. (ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal finally introduces its third female lead, Nithya Menen – view pic)

Here’s the tweet announcing the teaser release date.

Here’s how Twitterati is reacting to the news.

Even while teaser announcement has been trending, when I think how would be teaser, chillness goes through spine. #MERSALTeaserFrom21stSep — Ramesh Avili (@RameshAvili) September 16, 2017

Make a note ! From Sep21 6PM max records will b made every passing min! #MersalTeaser will set new benchmark😎💪#MERSALTeaserFrom21stSep

🎆🎉 pic.twitter.com/GUSGuVrzHx — 💟 Mεяsαℓ Kαsιε 🇮🇳 (@kskasieram) September 16, 2017

Trending at no 1

guys you made it#MERSALTeaserFrom21stSep — Prince Dayakar (@Itzz_daya) September 16, 2017

#MersalTeaser WILL Break All Teaser Records! And When I Say “WILL” It WILL💪🏽#MERSALTeaserFrom21stSep — мєяѕαℓ ѕαнαиα💕 (@sahana_xo) September 16, 2017

