Mersal teaser: Vijay surprises you with his three different looks making the film more intriguing

Yesterday, the makers of Mersal released a brand news poster featuring the third pair – Thalapathy Vijay and Nithya Menen. While fans were finally happy to get a glimpse of the third couple, what was even more exciting was the details of the teaser release date and time. It was official, the much awaited Mersal teaser would out on 21st September, 6pm. And it’s finally here. Now this is what you call a crackling Diwali release as Vijay takes on not just one but three characters – that of a chieftan, magician and a doctor. He is also romancing three ladies – Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. Mersal is all set to be one fo Diwali’s biggest release, form the looks of the promo. It’s no wonder, Twitter has been hit by the Mersal storm! For this evening, Thalapathy’s Mersal will be the topic of discussion. We can’t wiat to find out if Mersal manages to break Vivegam’s record. Also Read: Diwali gets bigger as Vijay’s Mersal and Mohanlal’s Villain head for a clash this festive season

Mersal will mark Vijay and Atlee’s second collaboration. The last time they came together, they came out with Theri, one of Vijay’s biggest hits! The film is also special for Sri Thenandal Films as it’s the 100th film bankrolled by them. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. The audio was launched in a grand function . The musical maestro performed live at the function. The rest of the cast and crew spoke at length about their experience of working on the sets of Mersal. The posters, teasers and the music has garnered a huge buzz so far. IIt’s going one fo the most awiated films this Diwali. Check out the teaser right hre.

For those who don’t know, Vijay’s Mersal that releases on October 18 will take on Mohanlal’s Villain that releases the next day. It will be quite the clash as two big movies battle it out at the BO.

So, how did you like the Mersal teaser? Did it live up to the hype and expectations? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.