Mersal’s distributor acquires the overseas rights of Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam at a whopping Rs 12.7 crore

Overseas distributor TSR Films, who recently distributed Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster film Mersal in Malaysia, has acquired the entire overseas rights of Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam directed by Vignesh Shivan. Sources say the rights have been procured for a whopping sum of Rs. 12.7 crore, making it a record for any Suriya film in overseas. “We are very happy to announce that our #TSKOverseasRights has been bagged by one of the leading film distribution company @TSR_Films,” posted Studio Green, producers of Thaanaa Serndha Kottam on its Twitter handle. Check out the tweet right here…

Vignesh Shivan, who made the superhit film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, is currently busy with the post-production work of the film. The music composed by Anirudh Ravichander is expected to be launched towards the end of this month. (Also read: Suriya dethrones Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to become the actor with the Golden Tweet of 2017)

TSK is an official Tamil adaptation of Hindi film, Special 26, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Manjo Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergil and Anupam Kher in important roles. Scheduled to release for the Pongal festival in January 2018, Thanaa Serndha Koottam stars Suriya playing the role of a CBI officer. Keerthy Suresh has been paired opposite Suriya for the first time in the film, which is produced by Gnanavel Raja.

The Telugu dubbed version of the film is titled Gang and will release on the same day as the Tamil version. It must be noted that Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh’s Agnyaathavaasi is also releasing for the Sankranthi festival on the same date, and Suriya’s Gang will get only a minimum number of screens in both the Telugu-speaking states.