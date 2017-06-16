Miley Cyrus: No-one’s ever died from weed, but no-one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don’t really know

Miley Cyrus may have cleaned her act up now but we all remember what a lost cause she was with the rate of intoxication she reportedly did! On the same, the Malibu singer opened up and stated how she had nightmares that she would die during a monologue on SNL because she was so stoned! Although she doesn’t smoke marijuana anymore, but she recalls those times when she was literally haunted by the dreams of dying because of the amount of weed she smoked up. Not that it’s even possible but you can imagine how paranoid she became when such dreams became recurrent. She stopped smoking marijuana after having a nightmare about an after-effect.

She said: “I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible. I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on ‘SNL’ for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died. “Which I googled, and that’s never happened. No-one’s ever died from weed, but no-one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don’t really know (if it’s possible).” The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker also says quitting the drug has given her the chance to be “really clear” when talking about her new music, as she believes her upcoming sixth studio venture is the “most important album” she has ever made, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus said: “To sit here, and talk about what I’m doing, I want to be really clear, because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been. This is the most important album that I’ve ever made. “So I was thinking, if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be, and really explain what I’m doing. And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I’m stoned.” The “Inspired” singer said in May that she was “completely clean” of both drugs and alcohol.

We must say, this has a lot to do with her fiance Liam Hemsworth. Ever since they have reconciled, things have changed tremendously for the singer. She is no more the whackjob everybody knows her for. Anyway, stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates…

