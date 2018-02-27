Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s fourth anniversary messages for each other are oh-so-mushy – view pics

Here is another update on Milind Soman and his much talked-about love-life. The model-turned-actor-turned-triathlon winner has been the heartthrob of the nation since the ’90s but currently ruling his heart is a 23-year old air hostess, Ankita Konwar. The two have been in a relationship which has been subjected to much media discussion. Well, Ankita and Milind don’t mind the trolls at all and have, in fact, taken a dig on the nosey ones in a funny Instagram post in the recent past. And recently they shared pictures celebrating four years of togetherness. Yes, the good-looking couple is celebrating their fourth anniversary. Congratulations, guys.

Milin and Ankita took to their Instagram profiles and shared their thoughts about the same with cute pictures. Milind went for the typical man-of-few-words approach and simply wrote, “4th anniversary ! #AirportRomance”. On the other hand, Ankita went full Hindi-film romantic on Milind and shared a long heartfelt post, where she poetically stated, “You, a gift from the stars, Thankful everyday, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time! My best friend, my love, my strength, let’s stay us, forever is now.” How romantic! Now that is called #couplegoals! Check out their super adorable pics here:

Earlier, there were reports that the two are planning to get married in 2018. Well, we haven’t heard anything about this from either of them but we won’t rule out the possibility looking at how much they are in love with each other. Should we start calling them MilAn already? And for people wanting to troll us for wanting to see these two together, despite their age gap, here is a reminder for you.

