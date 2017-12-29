Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar give us the cutest fitness goals – watch video!

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have proved that age is nothing when it comes to love. The former model who is now a champion for fitness causes in the country has found a perfect partner in Ankita Konwar. The lady is also a fitness enthusiast and shares his passion for running marathons and treks. They are currently in Himachal Pradesh, where they are running a distance of 130 kms from Dharamshala to Una. Milind has shared a video, where he is doing push ups with Ankita on his back. The model-actor says he managed to complete four push ups with her on his back. He hopes to do 20 of them. Buzz is that the couple will tie the knot next year as Milind’s mom wants to see him settled soon. (Also Read: Milind Soman getting married to girlfriend Ankita Kowar? This is what we know so far)

The age difference between them subjected them to trolling however they did not let that affect them. The couple post their lovey-dovey pictures on the net from their travels to far flung spots like Norway. As per a report in Spotboye, Milind also visited Guwahati to meet Ankita’s folks. It was her nephew’s birthday and everyone had gathered there. Ankita’s parents really liked him and have given their go-ahead to the relationship. (Also Read: Milind Soman and his girlfriend take a dig at ;nosy trolls; view pic)

Milind’s relationship with Ankita has been the talk of the town. The hot model was the dream man for many girls after his video Made In India with Alisha Chinai. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…