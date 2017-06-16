[PICS] Milind Soman is taken! All the ’90s girls out there, try not to cry

Model-turned-actor and full time marathon runner, Milin Soman, has found love in a young girl named, Ankita Konwar. The 51-year-old seems to be really fond of her. He has posted several pictures with her on his Instagram account and his captions are proof that he has found his soulmate in her. The first time he posted a picture of her was three years back in 2014. Although nothing much is known about Ankita, the pictures that he has posted on social media tell us that she, too, is a marathon runner.

Last year, in an interview, Milind had spoken about a girl and we wonder if it was Ankita. He said, “The girl I’m with right now actually likes my restlessness. She accepts that I may be in one place today and a different one tomorrow, or doing one thing today and something else tomorrow. In fact, she’s a bit like that (the two live in separate cities).”

“When you grow older, you realize that all that matters is the connection between two people. What the other person’s dreams are, what they do, what they want to be, that’s their business and you have to give them space for that,” he added.

Have a look at their pics. Girls, try not to cry-

Milind, who was last seen on silver screen in Bajirao Mastaani, was earlier married to French actor Mylène Jampanoï for three years before they got divorced in 2009. He has been every ’90s girl crush ever since he appeared in Alisha Chinoy’s ‘Made in India’ song. His salt-and-pepper hair look has always had girls swooning over him. While one part of me is really happy for him, the jealous part is crying buckets. I mean, I could be that girl. Actually no, I have never run a marathon. Ofcourse, that’s an important selection criteria, duh!

But…still..how..why..when?

Ok, maybe I should go! (sobs*)