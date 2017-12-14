Mira Rajput flaunts her tattoo as she heads out with Misha – view HQ pics

Mira Rajput is the new fitness freak on the block and you can count on her gym pictures every week for motivation. Mira was seen training hard with Shahid Kapoor recently and the two were often seen twinning their gym attire. Since Shahid couldn’t accompany his lady love this time due to work commitments, Mira finds company in Misha. Adorable isn’t it? The little munchkin accompanies mommy to her gym and looks absolutely adorable. While Mira was dressed in her gym avatar, Mira dons a full sleeves t-shirt with floral legging and pink crocs. One can simply not skip Misha’s favourite red hairband here which makes her look even cuter. Also Read: Rs 1 Lakh! Even Santa Claus won’t be able to gift you the black tote that Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is seen carrying

As Mira was seen getting inside her car we couldn’t help but notice her little minimalist tattoo. We are sure many fans will be surprised to know Mira has a tattoo as she is rarely seen flaunting it. Mira is not a fan of backless dresses which is why we don’t get to see her tattoo often. She has an outline of a Lotus below her left shoulder blade. If you are wondering why a Lotus, let us tell you that it is used to represent divine beauty and purity, while the unfolding of its leaves represents the expanding of the soul and spiritual awakening. No wonder, Mira opted for a Lotus. We totally like the small minimalist tattoo of Mira and it surely stands out from all the other ones. Check out the pictures below:

Shahid Kapoor recently shared adorable pictures with Mira Rajput as the two shot for Neha Dhupia’s Vogue BFFs last week. After watching their adorable chemistry on Koffee with Karan, we are eagerly looking forward to this episode to go on air. What about you?