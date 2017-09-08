Mira Rajput steps out with hubby Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter to celebrate her birthday – view pics

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput celebrated her 23rd birthday on September 7. Earlier in the day, we shared with you pictures of the couple as they stepped out to buy a birthday cake. Shahid, too, shared pics of his wife cutting the cake and his daughter, Misha, gobbling it up. Now, we have our hands on a new set of pictures as Shahid and Mira stepped out for a legit party.

Shahid and Mira, twining in blue, were spotted at a high end restaurant in Mumbai. Present along with them was Shahid’s brother Ishaan! The trio happily posed for the shutterbugs there. Their style statement was totally on point. And seriously, you’d need a minute to get over the stylish sneakers that Ishaan and Shahhid wore for the night.

Intrestingly, also spotted at the same restaurant was Sanjay Dutt with his family. The Dutts made an exit from the place, right around the time when the Kapoors entered. There is a very high probability that the two families umped into each other.

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavti. The actor plays the role of a Rawal Ratan Singh, King of Chittor. The ploy of the film is based on the popular Indian legend of Rani Padmini’s johar (self immolation) and Deepika Padukone plasy the titular character. Ranveer Singh also stars in the movie as Alauddin Khilji.

As for Ishaan Khatter, the young actor is all set to make his debut with internationally acclaimed director Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. The shooting of the movie has been completed, and it is all set to be showcased at film festivals, before it finds a theatrical release. We cannot wait to see Ishaan’s on screen debut.

Talking about debut of Shahid’s family members, rumours are rife that Mira, too, might just make her screen debut soon. She had been getting many offers for advertisements for the longest time, and rumour has it, that she has finalised one. Buzz is that Mira will feature alongside her daughter Misha in this commercial. Let us wait and watch, how this turns out to be!