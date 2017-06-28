Mira Rajput to launch a book on balanced diet for kids

Mira Rajput has won over the hearts of many with her simplicity and freshness. She has been spotted many a times with darling Misha exiting her play gym and is known to be a hands on mom. She will now be launching friend and nutritionist Pooja

Makhija’s next book titled “Eat. Delete. Junior” based on balanced nutrition for children. She follows the likes of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan who wrote and are thinking of capturing their pregnancy experience in prose. In fact, Bebo has been approached to write a book on shattering every conventional thing associated with pregnancy in India. (Also Read: Airport style this week: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Disha Patani and Jhanvi Kapoor make for fashionable jet-setters)

Mira’s pictures with the little munchkin, Misha are a rage on the Internet. Recently, Mira has hit the gym to get back into shape. It seems husband Shahid Kapoor has been instrumental in motivating her back into fitness. He feels she needs to look after her well-being too. Now, that she has some time from nursing her dearest daughter she has got back to her routine, and to a fitness regime for healthy and steady weight loss. The lady took many by surprise by deciding to step into the phase of motherhood early and has found tremendous support and popularity among young mothers. Pooja felt Mira was the ideal one to launch her book based on child nutrition from birth to young adulthood. “It lays special emphasis on lactation specific diets as well, a topic that is usually not given much importance, thus roping in Mira seemed an obvious choice” said a source. (Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput step out in their casual best for a dinner date – View pics)

Mira, who will be launching the book at a press conference soon, will also talk about the challenges new mothers face introducing foods to their children as well as sustaining a balanced diet, thereby sharing some personal experiences as well. Mira had earlier said, “I am a homemaker and wear that label with pride. I had a tough pregnancy. I went through those five months of difficult times to bring our daughter into this world. Now I want to spend every moment that I can with her. I think that there are some set of responsibilities on my plate and I feel at my age, I have a lot more energy. I have my future ahead of me, I can finish all my responsibilities and I have nothing in my way. I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife and I can set my house the way I like. I love being at home and love my child.”