Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel at an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles

Close-knit, classy and luxurious, these were the words used to describe Miranda Kerr’s wedding with Evan Spiegel in Los Angeles on Saturday. The two met first at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014 and started dating somewhere in 2015. Kerr is 34 and Spiegel is 26 but the age difference does not seem to matter as they share a crackling chemistry. The wedding party was held at the backyard of Spiegel’s home. The small ceremony had close to 50 guests. It seems the ladies wore floor length dresses in varied colours while the men stuck to formal suits. Miranda was earlier married to actor Orlando Bloom and has a six-year-old son, Flynn. A source told PEOPLE, “For a small wedding, it has been a huge production. The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

The function was a romantic ones with people describing the vows as beautiful. The lady looked as lovely as a princess. It seems the couple had tears in their eyes. This was reported by E! News. They got engaged in July 2016 and Miranda announced it on Instagram with a Marry Me Snapchat filter.

I said yes!!! ❤️😍❤️😍❤️ A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Evan Spiegel is the founder of Snapchat and his net worth is estimated at 4.7 billion USD. Their home in Brentwood is estimated at 12 million. It is complete with pool, guest house and gym. It seems the ceremony lasted for only 20 minutes. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates