Misha comes to pick up papa Shahid Kapoor from the gym – view pics

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gave birth to daughter Misha on August 26, 2016. Since that day, the fans of the actor have wanted to know just as much about Misha as they want to know about him. Well, here is an interesting detail about what Misha did today!

You know how Shahid Kapoor is hitting the gym hard – like never before. He has always been a fitness freak but his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati requires him to look fitter than ever. So, thanks to this fact we get, pretty much everyday, pictures of Shahid going to the gym. His spottings play big role in making gym look the new airport look. Today paparazzi were in for a surprise when they spotted Misha along with Shahid. The little princess had come to pick up her father at the gym, with her mom. As they made an exit in their car, Shahid made sure to cover Misha’s eyes to protect her from camera flashes. A super cute moment happened as they drove away. Misha made her parents roll down the car’s window to lean out. She was probably curious about all the water puddles on the road that were there because of the rain. How cute!

Also, note that it is after a long time that we have spotted Shahid wearing such a bright colour. For the longest time he was spotted wearing blacks, greys, and other pastel colours. Well, possibly he has said adieu to those colour with summer. We are waiting for his next outing to know if he is going to continue with the bright colours. Another thing we are waiting for eagerly is Shahid’s look in Padmavati. The actors is looking very buff and bulkier these days. He plays the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in this movie based on the popular folklore of Rani Padmini of Chittor. Deepika Padukone plays the titular role, while Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji. Aditi Rao Hydari stars as Kamala Devi, in a supporting role.