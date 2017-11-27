Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar admits being a fan of Priyanka Chopra but is more keen on doing a film with Aamir Khan

The first thing that most of us expect a Miss World to do after winning the coveted title is to sign a Bollywood film. I mean, that’s like one pattern set by all the previous winners of such International beauty pageants; whether it was Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Priyanka Chopra. So what’s in store for Manushi Chillar, the stunner who won the Miss World crown this year? Is she keen on joining Bollywood? Or does she want to pursue her career in other field considering she’s a doctor first and then a supermodel?

Well, although Manushi is yet to foresee her career in films but she is quite a fan of Priyanka Chopra and Aamir Khan. Today, as she held her first press con after returning to Mumbai, she said, “All the actors are very beautiful & talented but I would like to work with Aamir Khan. I think he has really challenging roles to give & his movies give a message & connect with the society. My personal favorite actress is Priyanka Chopra.”

Let’s not forget, it was Manushi’s heartfelt response to the question posed by the judges that made her win the coveted title — which profession in the world deserves the highest salary and why. Manushi replied: “My mother has been my biggest inspiration, so I have to say, a mother’s job. It is not always about cash, but love and respect as well. A mother deserves that the most,” she said.

Manushi Chillar, born to doctor parents from Haryana, studied at St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat. In an interview during her grooming, she said: “The only thing I believe is certain in life is uncertainty, and this is what is amazing about the pageant.”She had also said that she is confident of winning the crown. Apart from the title, Chillar also won the Beauty with Purpose award.

Let’s see when does this beauty decide to make her debut on screen. Aamir Khan, are you listening?