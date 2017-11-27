Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Mr World Rohit Khandelwal offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple – view pics

As you all are aware, both the Miss World and Mr. World titles belong to India. Rohit Khandelwal, the current Mr. World was crowned in 2016 and Manushi Chhillar was recently crowned the Miss World 2017. The unique answer by Manushi, “I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it’s not always about cash but I feel it’s the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life. All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary,” got Chhillar huge round of applause and the precious title. Back in India, the pageant winners went to Siddhivinayak Temple today morning, to offer prayers.

The beauty queen returned to India on Saturday after her win in Sanya, China. And today she chose to seek blessings and express gratitude after her win at the Miss World 2017 pageant. The Miss World was accompanied by Rohit Khandelwal, Manushi Chillar’s father Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, brother Dalmitra Chhillar and mother Dr. Neelam. They were all seen in traditional dresses with the yellow chunri around the neck with slokas written in red.

Manushi and Rohit both chose blue but of different shades and the crowd was elated to see both. Dressed in a blue traditional suit with embellishments, Manushi looked ravishing during her visit to the temple while Rohit went with blue printed kurta matched with black jeans. The pictures reveal all. Let’s look at them

Manushi has been already getting some offers from Bollywood.