Missed watching Salman Khan riding the cycle around the city? Check out these HQ pics right away

Salman Khan surprised all his fans by taking his Being Human cycle out. The actor was riding the cycle around the city and even greeted his fans while riding the cycle. He made heads turn quite literally. People on bikes and cars were turning around to greet Bhai and he acknowledged them. In fact, Bhai had quite the swag while riding the cycle. Though this is not the first time we’ve seen him out on a cycle before. Salman even rode past Mannat and screamed Shah Rukh Khan‘s name just like another fan. He couldn’t resist laughing after that. He posted a video of it on Twitter.

He actually did this in front of fans! We’re not even kidding. We can imagine what a visual treat it must have been for fans. People who usually wait outside Mannat waiting for a glimpse of SRK got to see Dabangg Khan instead. If you’re regretting not hanging around in Bandra today, you’re in luck. So what if you couldn’t see him LIVE, we’ve got pictures for you of him riding the cycle in style around Bandra. Like I said, the man has swag. Check out these pictures of Bhai on his cycle right here. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan turns fanboy for Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat – watch video)

He looks the happiest and so chilled out on his cycle. we love how he spends his free time getting fitter. Salman is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tubelight. The actor has appeared on quite a few TV shows to promote the gilm including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’l Champs 2017, Nach Baliye 8, Super Night with Tubelight and so on. He was shooting in Abu Dhabi for Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. After Tubelight, the Ek Tha Tiger sequel is one film that fans are super excited for. Tubelight is set to release on 23rd June 2017.

In fact, even Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a cameo in Tubelight. Bhai has confirmed that SRK's role in the film will be a turning point. Coming back to Bhai on a cycle, what are your thoughts on this?