Model-actress Kritika Chaudhary found dead in her apartment, cops suspect murder

Here’s a shocking update. Struggling model-actress Kritika Chaudhary, who made her television debut with a show named ‘Parichay’ and later went on to bag a small role in Kangana Ranaut’s Rajjo, has been suspiciously found dead in her apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. The cops found her decomposed body on Monday evening (June 12). Although the investigation is still on and the body has been sent for autopsy but cops suspect a case of murder considering Kritika has been lying dead for over three days.

According to reports, Kritika’s body was found after the neighbours complained of foul smell coming from her apartment. The police found her decomposed body after breaking open the door. As the air conditioner of the room was switched on, the body was discovered very late. Reveals a police officer in interaction with India Today, “The AC of the room was on so that smell could not come out soon. We believe she was murdered three to four days back, today foul smell started emitting.” The reason why the police is suspecting murder is because the door of her apartment was locked from outside. Added the police officer, “We are investigating. The door was locked from outside.”

Kritika, who hailed from Haridwar, had shifted to Mumbai to make a name for herself in the entertainment world. However, unfortunately, her career never took off. Her show Parichay didn’t fair well and similar was also the case with her first Bollywood project, Rajjo that tanked at the box office. While the Police has filed an Accidental Death Report as of now. It’s left to see what turn will this case take hereafter. Murder or suicide? Keep watching this space for latest updates on Kritika Choudhary’s suspicious death, only on BollywoodLife.