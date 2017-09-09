Mohanlal’s Jimikki Kammal from Velipadinte Pusthakam has found a new fan in Hollywood – find out who

Jimikki Kammal – This song from Mohanlal‘s recent release – Velipadinte Pusthakam has quite a few fans across Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The song has clocked in a record breaking 9.1M views on YouTube. The song became quite famous because a bunch of students from Indian School of commerce performed to this song and posted a video of the same, states a report on India Today. But here’s something surprising that has surfaced. Turns out this song has spread across the world. Well, here’s the interesting story. As per reports on the same leading portal – Lead Talk show host abroad – Jimmy Kimmel was asked if he liked the song – Jimmiki Kammal? by a user on Twitter. And guess what the talk show host replied in the affirmative saying – Not until now. I love it!. Mohanlal, are you listening? You have a fan across the world! We don’t blame Jimmy Kimmel for linking because the beats of Jimmiki Kammal are just too catchy. The song’s upbeat compotions will have you dancing before you know it. Also Read: Velipadinte Pusthakam: Mohanlal gets the professor look spot on for this Lal Jose film

Velipadinte Pusthakam starring Mohanlal had him play a professor of a college. Along with this Lal Jose film, there was Mammootty’s Pulikaran Staara and Prithviraj’s Adam Joan that released this Onam. Nivin Pauly’s Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.was also part of this starry clash! In fact, his is the only movie that has come out a winner as it received positive reviews. The former three received more or less mixed reviews. Nivin Pauly’s comedy, family drama has clearly won the Onam race this time.

In other news, Mohanlal has two ambitious projects coming up – Oodiyan and Randomoozham aka Mahabharata. One will have him play a shape shifting creature, the other will ahve him play Bheem, the central character. Both films are touted to be the biggest projects in Malayalam cinema till date. Before these films hit theatres, he will be seen in a crime thriller – Villain.