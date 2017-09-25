Mohanlal’s Jimmiki Kammal Vs Dhanush’s Kolaveri Di: Which viral song is your anthem?

Every now and then, we have groovy songs that take the nation by storm! They instantly become viral because everyone is listening to it across the world. The beauty of these songs is that – despite language barriers, the song has everyone dancing to their tunes quite literally. The latest to join the long list of viral songs is none other than Jimmiki Kammal! The song is from Mohanlal’s latest film Velipadinte Pusthakam. Set in college, it’s sung by a big gang of college mates, the voices behind them all is Vineet Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni. Also Read: Regret not seeing Mohanlal dance to Jimikki Kammal from his own movie? Then you shouldn’t miss this latest version of the song

The catchy beats, the quirky lyrics and and the groovy dance moves instantly had everyone hooked! It soon went on to become one of the most talked about songs. As of the now the song has clocked in a record breaking 22M views! In fact, Indian School of commerce went on to perform to it and that became a hit too! Pranav Mohanlal’s video of dancing to the song from his father’s film also spread like wildfire. To add to this drama, superstar Mohanlal who didn’t feature in the video shared a special performance on his behalf and thanked fans for their overwhelming response. Also, did you know talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is also a fan of this song? This song is the current anthem of the nation.

Six years ago, another song went viral just like this one! The song has clocked in 13 crore views on YouTube as of now. It starred Tamil superstar Dhanush. The quirky lyrics, the intriguing tune had everyone hooked. People all over the world were tuning in to this song. We are of course talking about Kolaveri Di! The song had truly gripped the nation! Anirudh Ravichander’s composition in Dhanush voice became a raging hit overnight. Even today the song is talked about, if not the film.

Interestingly , both films – Velipadinte Pusthakam and 3 were both average films but their respective songs became world famous. So, which viral song is your anthem? VOTE now and tell us! Is it the current rage – Jimmiki Kammal or the old favourite Kolaveri Di?