Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan in the running for Oscars 2018 in the original songs category

Last year at this time, Mohanlal‘s Pulimurugan had created history when it became the first Malayalam movie to gross Rs 100 crores at the box office worldwide. But looks like Pulimurugan’s achievements have not end as yet. As per the latest update, two songs from the film are entering the race for Oscar Nominations! Yes, among the 70 eligible Oscar Nominations, there will be two songs from Pulimurugan standing up for nomination eligibility in the Original Songs category. This great piece of news was announced on Monday. ‘Maanathe Maarikurumbe’ and Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe’ are two of the songs. What makes this achievement even better is that these are only from an indian film! The songs were composed by Gopi, who is overwhelmed over the news! 90th academy Awards will be held on March 4th, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood and highland centre. The final nominations will be announced on 23rd January, 2018. Also Read: 5 records Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan created that you cannot miss

Pulimurugan was one of Mohanlal’s most expensive projects that explored a man’s relationship with man eaters. The film boasted of some breathtaking action sequences that were choreographer by Peter Hein. The film broke records on its release right from day 1. The movie was directed by Vysakh. Pulimurugan happened to be Mohanlal’s third hit of that year after Oppam and Janatha Garage.

In other news, South is clearly ruling this year! Baahubali 2 not only topped trends on Twitter and became the most used hashtag, but was also the only Indian film listed in the movie category on Google’s 2017 report. Mersal also was one fo top hashtag trends on Twitter.

Most recently, Newton was considered for Nomination in the Foreign Films category but as per the latest update the film is now out of the race.