Mohit Raina, Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhanjani being considered for Mouni Roy’s Mehrunisa?

A few days back, there was news that Mouni Roy will do a web-series with Ekta Kapoor called Mehrunisa. Here is a quick update on it. As per a source, the casting for the show is on in full swing. Quite a few names are being considered to star opposite one of TV’s hottest divas. This will be Mouni’s first web-series and the makers are sparing no efforts to zero down on the perfect male lead. We got to know that three male actors, Rithvik Dhanjani, Arjun Bijlani and Mohit Raina are being considered to star with Mouni. Isn’t this exciting? (Also Read: Karanvir Bohra, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Karan Patel wish the queen of television Ekta Kapoor on her birthday)

As we know, Mehrunisa was a Mughal Queen known for her beauty and statesmanship. She was the wife of King Jehangir and a very dominating personality. Mouni is the perfect choice to play the elegant, haughty and regal Mehrunisa. While details of the script are not yet out, Mouni is final for the role. Coming to the guys, we would love to see Arjun with Mouni. They had a superb chemistry in Naagin and RiVanya was a rage. He has the charm to match the TV diva’s beauty. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor celebrate the success of Half Girlfriend with Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani – view pics)

The fans of Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev would be keen to see Mohit back with Mouni. Post Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, he has been missing from action. They shared a fabulous chemistry on the mythological show and have a tremendous fan following. The idea of having Rithvik with Mouni is also an interesting idea. As Arjun in Pavitra Rishta, Rithvik got a lot of love. He has good looks and a lot of charisma to suit her. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…