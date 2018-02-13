Mohit Raina dodges question about Valentine’s Day plans, while Mouni Roy reveals she will be chilling in Bulgaria – watch video

Mouni Roy came out to cheer for rumoured boyfriend Mohit Raina as his new show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 was launched at an event. Earlier we were drooling over their lovable chemistry in a video where Mouni compared Mohit to a bear for sporting an unkempt beard for his role on the show. She said he must be dying to shave it off and Mohit sort of agreed. Now, another video has surfaced where the duo is answering a question about their Valentine’s Day plans.

A journalist asked the alleged couple about what were they up to this Valentine’s Day. While Mohit skillfully dodged the question and said that Mahashivratri will be observed before V-Day and he is happy that his show is releasing near to such an auspicious day. At this point media reminded him that the two of them even played Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on a TV show. Mouni looked far from disturbed by the question and gleefully revealed that she would be in Bulgaria on Valentine’s Day. It can be assumed that the two of them won’t be spending the romantic day together. ALSO READ: Mouni Roy disapproves Mohit Raina’s bearded look from 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 – watch video

To be noted that Mohit, right after answering the question, stepped away from the camera leaving Mouni to face the questions alone. A select section of the media is dubbing the act as an insult of the actress. Though that is not the truth. Mohit was shuffling between two groups of media present at the event, and it was merely time for him to move to the other group. Hence, he answered the question and excused himself and moved on to the other group. Mouni continued to answer questions about the show and said that this she is very patriotic. “I get tears in my eyes when I hear the national anthem so I am excited about the show,” she said.

Video credit: Biscoot TV



Don’t forget to check out review of Mohit’ show- 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 will impress you with its performances and technical finesse. For more updates stay tuned to BollywoodLife.