Mohit Raina loses his shirt to pose for a magazine cover and we can’t get over those chiselled abs!

Mohit Raina, who is famous for Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev has always been known for his suave and gentle looks. But this actor just made temperatures soar by appearing on the cover of a leading health and nutrition magazine. He is sporting a rugged look and we are certainly are head over heels in love with him! Mohit’s chiseled body will make everyone go gaga over him. His beard adds more to the hotness quotient. The television actor is back with a bang after a long break. His abs are stunning in the shirtless picture making us wish we get to see more of him. The magazine describes him as Television’s Hottest Hunk, and we agree that Mohit certainly is one! Mohit took to Instagram to share the pic.





See What you want,Get what you see Thankyou @healthnutrition_india . A post shared by Mohit (@merainna) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Mohit is currently prepping up for his upcoming television show, 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. It is a fictional show based on the real-life story of 21 brave soldiers of 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army. They defended an army outpost at Saragarhi in the North-West Frontier Province against an onslaught by over 10,000 Pashtun and Orakzai tribals in September 1897. Mohit will play the role of a soldier Havildar Ishar Singh, who goes to any extent to save his land. The show is proposed to be launched in early 2018.

Speaking about the challenges of playing Havildar Ishar Singh, Mohit Raina had earlier said, “It is very exciting to be in a period drama like 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. Period dramas have their own challenges; one must work hard to ensure that you don’t just embrace the character you are playing, you also have to understand the smaller nuances of the period to deliver an authentic experience.” Mohit added, “For Ishar Singh the only thing mattered was his duty, service. The utmost priority was to serve the nation at any cost and be true to his people. A story of a common man turning into a saviour during difficult times. An extraordinary story of an ordinary person drove me towards it.”