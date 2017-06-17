Mohsin Khan aka Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kartik OPENS up on his encounter with the traffic police

Mohsin Khan, who is reigning over teen hearts as Kartik Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had a messy encounter with the traffic police cops on June 15. The actor reportedly did not pay heed to the signal and was caught by the cops. As per reports, he said he was innocent and was ready to pay the penalty. However, it seems, he lost his cool when he was allegedly asked to pay a bribe of Rs 200. Mohsin went live on Instagram and also tweeted about the incident. The actor was taken to the Bandra Police Station and later the matter got resolved amicably. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan is one hottie)

The actor has a good fan base on social media and his fans showered their love and respect on the actor for showing the right way. They said that he proved what being a responsible citizen really means. There were reports of him spending some time in the police station but he rubbished them. In a statement to India Forums, he clarified the matter saying, “I go to Mahim dargah every Thursday after pack up and I was coming back while this happened. I did not jump the signal but he thought I did. However, I was still ready to pay the fine and but he asked him for a bribe.” “If any such thing ever happens with someone, they should be responsible and rather pay the fine, but never bribe. There hardly is any difference between the two, so you’d rather do the former and play your part well,” he further told the portal. (Also Read: Mohsin Khan confesses dating Shivangi Joshi)

@momo_mohsin both as a celebrity & a responsible citizen, you fulfilled ur duties. Change has to begin & glad you tried one yday. 👍🏼😀 — Anupama (@Anupama712) June 16, 2017

You are inspiration for all of https://t.co/1BPCFfgxab did absolutely right to come live.proud to be your fan @momo_mohsin — Ankita (@Ankita2326) June 16, 2017

Serusly u did a grt job thank you for sharing that moment with us Nd yes bcz of yur that msg we will create better tomorrow 👏 @momo_mohsin — Sakshi Sharma (@SakshiSharma678) June 16, 2017

An engineer by qualification, Mohsin Khan started off as an assistant director before getting a breakthrough role in Dream Girl. But it was his pitch perfect performance as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that increased his fan following tremendously. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…