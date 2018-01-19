Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi send temperatures soaring with this sizzling photoshoot – view pics!

One of the most loved young couples in TV town is Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo popularly known as #KaiRa has set the screen on fire with their scorching chemistry. Fans are showering all the love and the show is in the top 10 every week. Mohsin confessed to dating Shivangi last year after months of speculations of them being a couple. The declaration of love happened in February. They met on the sets of the show and instantly bonded during their shoot in Rishikesh. Post making their relationship public, they have not shied away from flaunting their love. The couple just did a hot photoshoot with well-known photographer Prashant Samthani. (Also Read: When Mohsin Khan danced the night away with girlfriend Shivangi Joshi – View Inside Pics)

Shivangi looks cute in a white top with denim hot pants. She is also flaunting a wine red off shoulders top with white pants. Mohsin, who is recognised as one of the most handsome young faces is donning a grey blazer with a wine red shirt with a grey blazer. In another,pic he is wearing a blue shirt. The actor is also seen sporting a denim on denim look with a soft pink shirt. We are sure KaiRa fans are loving this…

Talking about Shivangi, he told a leading daily, “I haven’t really thought about it. I guess it’s her innocence. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…