Mom new trailer: Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s powerful exchange of dialogues will raise your curiosity

The second trailer of Sridevi's Mom is here and it is all but intriguing. Ever since the first posters have come out, there has been a lot of anticipation about the film. Primarily because of it's stellar starcast which includes Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others and secondarily because of its gripping storyline. In this newly released dialogue promo, there is a scene where Sridevi and Nawazuddin are seen having an interesting conversation and that's the main highlight of it. Their powerful exchange of dialogues will leave you wanting for more. check out the promo right here..



Sridevi’s comeback movie – English Vinglish was a super duper hit and ever since then fans have been wanting to see her again on the big screen play another interesting role. Her character in Mom is something that is very different from her other characters she has essayed before. As the name suggests, she plays a mother in the film who is on a mission to take revenge from those who have mistreated her step – daughter. This is, by far, one of the strongest roles she has played onscreen. Talking about the plotline, the filmmaker had said initially, “It’s about familial relationship. Irrespective of which part of the world you live, family is special and we’d do anything to protect our loved ones.”

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Naresh Agarwal, Mukesh Talreja, Gautam Jain, Mom is directed by Ravi Udyawar. Mom is slated for July 7 release.