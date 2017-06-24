Mom song Kooke Kawn: A fun party track by AR Rahman in an otherwise intense looking film starring Sridevi

Audience has been eagerly waiting for Sridevi’s upcoming film Mom. The teasers and trailers of the Ravi Udyawar directed film has left us fairly intrigued. Though the details of the plot are pretty vague at this point, but Sridevi has hinted that is the story of a mother who’d go to any length to protect her daughter. The music of the film has been composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman. A new song, Kooke Kawn, from Mom was released today, and unlike the melancholic vibe that the film has, this one is full of life – an out and out party track. We see Sajal Ali put on her dancing shoes and party on the beats of Kooke Kawn, sung by Sukhwinder Singh. There is some rap by Blaaze too in the song. Sridevi is also there in the song, who comes to pick up her daughter from the party. She walks in the party all dazed and confused by the noise, and starts looking for her daughter, as the song ends.

Sridevi has been very excited to work with AR Rahman. During the promotions of Mom, she said that she is blessed to be working with the talented music composer. “When Ravi and I started working on the project, we felt it’d be nice to have Rahman on board. We were blessed to work with him because it has been a long-time dream. I’d forever be grateful to him for being part of this film,” Sridevi told the media personnel present there.

Speaking at an event, Rahman said the story of Mom is “universal” and that’s what makes it “unique”. “It’s about familial relationship. Irrespective of which part of the world you live, family is special and we’d do anything to protect our loved ones,” he said. In total there will be 5 songs in the film, out of which Rahman has crooned one himself.

Mom also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Nawazuddin is almost unrecognizable in the trailer. There is a buzz that the plot of the film is very similar to the recently released Raveena Tandon starrer Maatr; a mother goes on a killing spree after her daughter is raped and murdered. But, makers have said that their movie is very different from Maatr. Even the trailer doesn’t reveal the plot of the film, but we can see where the rumours of similarities are coming from.

Mom is slated for July 7 release.