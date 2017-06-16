Mom song O Sona Tere Liye: Sridevi’s bonding with her daughter gets a melodious AR Rahman touch

Mom is one of the few Bollywood movies I am so looking forward to watch this year. Be it the intriguing poster or the trailer that shows a lot but doesn’t reveal much, I was hooked onto Mom and am very curious to know what the movie is all about. And that cast! Sridevi is ready to show the millennials why she was one of the most sought after actresses in the ’80s and early ’90s, after that amazing act in English Vinglish (though we would rather forget whatever she did in Puli). Then there is Akshaye Khanna, an extremely choosy actor who prefers quality over quantity. Finally, there is that chameleonic actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is nearly unrecognisable as the balding mysterious man who is out to help Sridevi’s character in her vendetta mission.

But the most intriguing part about Mom is that AR Rahman is scoring the music for the movie, and we know Rahman doesn’t say yes to movies that don’t have that special touch. Now we have this new soulful ballad from the Oscar-winning composer, O Sona Tere Liye. Rahman himself has sung the song along with Shashaa Tirupati. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the lyrics signify the relationship between parents and their children and in this case, the relationship Sridevi shares with her daughter in the film. The song has been shot at some really lovely locales and features Sridevi along with Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali who play her husband and her daughter respectively. Here’s the song…

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Naresh Agarwal, Mukesh Talreja, Gautam Jain, Mom is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The movie is scheduled to release worldwide on 7th July, 2017.