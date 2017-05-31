MOM: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui let their eyes do all the talking in the latest posters

After the captivating motion poster and an intriguing teaser, the makers have now released three new posters of MOM. Featuring veteran actress Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in never-seen-before avatars, the posters leave you wanting for more. The actors literally let their eyes do the talking in all the posters. The highly anticipated trailer of MOM will be out on 3rd June, 2017.

Sridevi’s second innings in Bollywood started with her 2012 film English Vinglish, which turned out to be box office success. The actress didn’t sign any other film for three years before her Tamil film Pulli (2015) hit theaters and now she is all set to enthrall the audience with a thriller drama. Recently, the motion poster of the movie with a voice over from Nawazuddin was also unveiled. In the film, Sridevi plays the role of a mother who is on a mission to save her daughter. While who is she saving her from is yet to be revealed, we gotta say that the film already looks like a blockbuster.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Naresh Agarwal, Mukesh Talreja, Gautam Jain, presented by Zee Studios, music by maestro A R Rahman and directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar, MOM is scheduled to release worldwide on 7th July, 2017. The film also features Sushant Singh, Amrita Puri, Raj Zutshi, Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles.