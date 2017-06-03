‘MOM’ Sridevi walks hand in hand with Jhanvi and Khushi at the film’s trailer launch – view HQ pics

Sridevi had once said how playing a mother on screen comes naturally to her since she herself is a mother of two daughters; well, we believe that’s exactly why she decided to include Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the trailer launch of her much awaited film ‘Mom’ this afternoon. Yes, we just got our hands on these pictures of Jhanvi and Khushi walking hand in hand with Sridevi, as she gears up to narrate a captivating story of a ‘Mom’ to the world . Such a beautiful trio of mother-daughters, no? Also read: Mom trailer: This could easily be one of Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s best film so far

No wonder Sridevi has managed to translate the motherly emotions so heart-touchingly even in the trailer of Mom that’s out for you to watch. It’s emotional, intriguing and probably one of the best from Sridevi’s kitty. Mom revolves around a woman’s strained relationship with her step-daughter. It talks about how she fights against the injustice done to her step-daughter.

Here, check out the pictures from the trailer launch below:

That reminds us how Jhanvi too was equally involved in the casting of this film. A year ago, when Boney Kapoor was looking for an actor to be cast as the male protagonist for Mom, Jhanvi stepped in and suggested to cast Pakistani actor, Adnan Siddiqui for the role. It so happened that the 21-year old Jhanvi watched Michael Winterbottom’s critically acclaimed film, A Mighty Heart (2007) and she was mighty impressed with Irrfan Khan and Adnan’s cameos in the movie. So she suggested Adnan’s name to daddy Boney Kapoor since he was already looking for a lead actor. “Boney was considering other options but Jhanvi, who has followed Adnan’s work in Pakistani cinema extensively, showed her dad A Mighty Heart and made sure he agreed to do a look test. Boney was impressed and had his team get in touch with Adnan, who immediately agreed to come on-board,” quoted a source from Mumbai Mirror.

Mom also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles and is all set to release on July 7, 2017.