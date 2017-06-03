MOM trailer: Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui add every bit of mystery and drama in the film

And it’s finally here! The trailer of Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s much-awaited film, Mom, is out and it looks every bit intriguing. While you will adore Sridevi (couldn’t take my eyes off her) in the first half of the trailer, Nawazuddin steals the show in the second half. The actor sports a unique look in the film, one you have never seen him play before. He really does surprise you. The film doesn’t give away the main plot of the story but still manages to catch your attention and it’s worth it. You’d want to watch the film in the theatre with your family.

Judging by the trailer, this could easily be one of Sridevi and Nawaz’s best films of the year. Sridevi had said in a film that playing a mother comes naturally to her since she is a mother of two daughters, because of which this film is even more special to her. Akshaye Khanna is also in the film and there are scenes where he is seen giving Sridevi ultimatums. You would definitely be curious to find out more about the film. The actress looks so beautiful throughout the entire trailer and the end of the trailer is what will get you more interested in the film. (ALSO READ: Eyes that unfold a story untold! Check out the new intriguing poster of Sridevi’s MOM)

The film revolves around a woman’s strained relationship with her step-daughter and will have Sridevi in one of the strongest roles she has played till now. It talks about how she fights against the injustice done to her step-daughter. The trailer shows the happy family side to you before they head to the ugly and intriguing part. AR Rahman has composed the songs in the film which is like a complete package and assurance that this film will be one of a kind.

It will be interesting to watch how this mother-daughter relationship evolves with time after Sridevi does the unthinkable to bring justice to her daughter. Check out the trailer right here.

