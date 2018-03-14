Mona Singh and Apurva Agnihotri reunite after 12 years in Ekta Kapoor’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai

Even though Mona Singh has done quite a lot of TV shows and films, for us she will always be Jassi of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. The actress became popular for the role and her chemistry with Apurva Agnihotri was a trendsetter. Sadly, the two never did another show again. But hey, you’ll see them together in just a couple of days. Apurva makes a guest appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai which has Mona Singh as one of the leads. Though he has just made a cameo in the series, their moments for that particular time will make you so nostalgic and hopeful to see them back in another show.

Apurva will be seen in the first episode itself and I personally got pretty excited to watch these two together again onscreen. It made me want to watch Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and I might even be doing just that this weekend. Jassi, as a character, was so iconic and every girl could relate to her, even the ones who didn’t have to wear braces or big glasses. Jassi and Armaan Suri’s relationship was one of our favourites. Such nostalgia! See, that’s one of the reasons why you must watch Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. (ALSO READ: Mona Singh makes her web series debut with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, says TV is boring – read exclusive interview)

In fact, in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Mona even expressed that she wouldn’t mind starring in the reboot of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi but it depends on the script. She wondered how the makers will weave a story from where it ended and also clarified that she doesn’t want to be a mother of teenage kids on the show if at all makers decide to reboot it. Such hopes! We would love to watch these two together again, even if it is not with Jassi…

Mona will be seen playing the role of an interior designer, Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai opposite Ronit Roy. She will be playing the “other woman” onscreen and will be seen opposite Ronit for the first time. Speaking about her role, she said, “I am playing this role for the first time. Otherwise, I’m always the crying wife. (laughs).” What are your thoughts on Mona and Apurva reuniting after 12 long years onscreen? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned for more.