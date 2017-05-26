Mona Singh to feature in a romantic web-series with Ronit Roy

ALT Balaji is making waves in the digital space. Its lineup of shows like Dev DD, Romil and Jugal, The Test Case have explored different topics and earned rave reviews from viewers for their cast, story-telling and production values. After the stupendous initial success, they are gearing up with a new kitty of shows. As per a report in Tellychakkar.com, Ekta Kapoor has managed to get together the jodi of Mona Singh and Ronit Roy for their next web-series. It is a romantic show with lots of drama and comedy. While Mona Singh was seen on Ekta’s Kavach, Ronit was loved for his performance in Ekta’s daily soap Itna Karo Na Mujhse Pyaar. (Also Read: India Banega Manch premieres with a bang; Naadyog Group earns a spot in the semi-finale)

A source told the portal, “Ronit and Mona will play very different roles, and viewers will be in for a treat to see their new avatars. The story will be an out and out romantic one, with subtle dose of drama, comedy and emotions.” The source also told the website that the script is being finalised and casting is on. The shoot will commence soon. Isn’t this exciting news? Ekta loves to work with Mona Singh. She is one of her favourites after Sakshi Tanwar. It will be interesting to see what kind of chemistry Mona and Ronit work up.

Ekta teamed up Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar for Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and the series got an overwhelming response from fans. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…