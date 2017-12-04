Monsoon Shootout interactive trailer: The plot of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is in your hands – watch video

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee’s upcoming a film, Monsoon Shootout have released an interactive trailer. Usually we see the trailer of a film, and that’s it, but this one, as the name suggests, allows the viewer to see the consequences of his/her own choice. And it’s engaging right from the first shot where we see hooded man murder another man by chopping his face with the help of an axe. As the trailer continues, we are introduced to a rookie cop, who is assigned this case. While Nawazuddin is the suspect. The inspector has Nawazuddin at the gunpoint and we are put in a dilemma as we have to choose between if the cop should shoot or not.

As you saw, we are given two versions of the same plot. Of course, the story will be the same, and we like how the makers have not revealed the climax in both the versions of the trailer, which keeps you guessing that what actually must have happened.

The concept of interactive trailers has been explored in the West. And it’s something that they use before launching a video game. So it’s good to see that the filmmakers here are pushing boundaries. And Priyanka Chopra also thinks the same as she was the one, who launched the trailer. She took to her Twitter account and tweeted, “Shoot or not to shoot? YOU get to decide what happens next in the trailer for #MonsoonShootout what a cool idea! So glad to see filmmakers innovate & push boundaries of the filmmaking process…”. Check out her tweet right here:

Shoot or not to shoot? YOU get to decide what happens next in the trailer for #MonsoonShootout what a cool idea! So glad to see filmmakers innovate & push boundaries of the filmmaking process…

Great stuff @guneetm@nawazuddin_s @mrvijayvarma @amitmonsoon — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 4, 2017

