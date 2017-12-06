Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani and Sana Khan give you a crash course on wedding fashion – view pics!

Last weekend saw two of the most glamorous marriages of this season. While Bharti Singh got officially hitched with long-time beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a destination wedding, Aashka Goradia took marriage vows with boyfriend Brent Goble in her hometown, Ahmedabad. Bharti and Aashka’s ceremonies were attended by their industry friends. From bangle ceremony to the receptions, celebrities tried to make it for all the important functions. And they dressed as per the theme. The ladies whose outfits made us bookmark their Insta pages were Sana Khan, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchantt, Asha Negi, Mahhi Vij who elegantly flaunted their designer wears in the events. So let’s have a look at these small screen divas who in their designer wear increased the sartorial quotient of the functions…

Sana Khan

The model turned actress Sana has always been in the news for her sexy yet classy looks. This time also she did not forget to impress us with her gorgeous yet hot looks. Sana made sure she meticulously selected her wedding wardrobe to look smashing at bestie Aashka’s wedding. Sana Khan picked this Chamee and Palak pink lehenga and matched it with a kundan green set from the Khurana Jewellery House for the saat pheras. She chose Krupa Kapadia’s golden salwar lehenga teamed with another kundan set for the mehendi ceremony. Sana donned an Indo-western outfit created by Junne Couture for the sangeet night. She looked ravishing in the black saree teamed with the blue poncho blouse. For the Christian wedding, she kept it most simple. She walked the aisle with Aashka Goradia being her bridesmaid in a blue gown which was uniform for all the girls. So which one would you pick up from all these?

Kishwer Merchant

The small screen diva Kishwer Merchantt got hitched last year with Suyaash Rai. She was one of the star guests for Bharti Singh’s Goa wedding. Kishwer wore a lehenga saree from the Kalki Fashion for Bharti’s marriage day. The vibrant colours and the bling from Aquamarine made her look gorgeous. For the mehendi, she chose the label Turquoise by Rachit Khanna. She wore a lehenga for the mehendi day. Her looks were equally classy and traditional.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi is the chirpy, sweet, girl of the television industry. The carefree side of her reflects well in the colours and the attires she chooses. The sexy beauty chose outfits from the brand Vastr Mahal for Bharti’s marriage. From the golden lehenga for the wedding day to the sexy top and skirt for the mehendi she looked stunning in all her attires. Lastly, the white saree with the Gujarati style black backless blouse, made Asha look damn hot.

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij is always known for her simple yet gorgeous looks. She donned a designer red white lehenga from Kalki Fashion for the saat pheras. The actress looked adorable. While everyone was getting dressed for Aashka’s Christian marriage, she was attending a Tatasky official event. But obviously, she can’t miss her friend’s wedding. So she reached the event in this dust pink dungaree dress and rocked the occasion.

Mouni Roy

When gorgeousness is concerned, one name that is bound to strike our minds is that of Mouni Roy. We have always seen this damsel flaunt her sexiness with utter ease! She wore her a pink lehenga designed by her favourite Payal Singhal for Aashka’s sangeet. Mouni gave Aashka tough competition as she finished off the traditional look with mogra flowers in her hair and jhumkas. She chose a pista green lehenga with gold embroidery for the mehendi ceremony. The desi girl flaunted the green lehenga with glares! It is amazing to see how Mouni balances her looks so graciously. In the Christian wedding, she wore the blue gown, which was the bridesmaids’ uniform. She looked ecstatic while posing with the bride’s bouquet in her hand.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani made her comeback to the small screen with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is one of the style divas around. She looked gorgeous in the black gown designed by Mehak Murpana Label for the cocktail party at Bharti and Haarsh’s marriage. She donned an orange dhoti saree by Sonam Lutharia for the marriage day. Anita got dressed in a green poncho skirt set by Noura by Dipti Sawardekar for the mehendi. Isn’t her looks so different yet classy?

What do you think about these looks? Please comment below and let us know!