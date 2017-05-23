Mouni Roy can’t seem to get enough of Karanvir Bohra’s baby – watch video

In Bollywood, we have Shah Rukh Khan’s AbRam and Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil who steal our hearts time and again. However, Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra’s twins will soon give them competition. Bella and Vienna (Miko and Nonu) are turning out to be the little superstars of the TV industry and we cannot get enough of their cuteness. Though they are back from the cooler climes of Canada, they seem to be adjusting nicely in Mumbai. Nothing else explains how much they are travelling daily. Well, they are at their dad’s shoots every other day. With such little angels, we can understand that it is tough for daddy Bohra to leave them home and come to work. (Also Read: Karanvir Bohra’s recent photo shoot with Teejay Sidhu and his twin daughters will give you all the feels – view HQ pics)

Out of all his friends, they have bonded best with Mouni Roy. Karanvir’s Naagin 2 co-star adores babies and has found the perfect companions in Miko and Nonu. The kids now know her very well and are extremely comfortable in her company. They visited her the second day after landing in Mumbai, and also spent with her at Aamna Sharif’s home – so she is their favourite Maasi. Mouni has sworn to teach them Bengali as well. Mouni has shared a video of her with Miko where the infant refuses to budge from her arms. Dressed in a pink top, the little one looks damn cute.

Sorry KV @karanvirbohra 😋😎😬💃🏻😬 Thank youuu @bombaysunshine coz both of em are mine ❤️! And on that note taa good night 🙋🏻 xx #MyMiko #MyNonu A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

In fact, Mouni seems to be a real hit with the kiddie party of TV town. From Arjun Bijlani's son Ayaan to Aamna Sharif's Ayush, everyone adores her. However, the lady cannot seem to get enough of the Bohra Bohra sisters.