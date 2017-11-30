Mouni Roy casts a spell in black on her Instagram account

Mouni Roy is not only popular for her TV shows but the young actress is also a huge star on social media. Her Instagram posts are proof of how she completely sizzles, off-screen as well. Every post is remarkable in its own way. From traditional to western outfits, the Naagin actress flaunts all, with poise and grace. It’s not too difficult to understand or gauge why she’s so popular on social media! All her pictures have different stories to tell. Mouni can pull off any look, regardless of the colour, with ease and comfort. But still, Mouni and the colour black together is a lethal combo. These are just a few pictures from her Instagram account which show how much she is in love with the colour. She has cast black magic all over Instagram and we just can’t stop talking about it!

The black backless flowy gown is a brilliant pick, we say! With the messy hair adding to the effect, you just cannot take your eyes off her. Her sex appeal and oomph up the glam quotient!

All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream ~ Edger Allan Poe A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:53am PST

The innocent look in her eye, in this picture, is mesmerising. The actress can be seen wearing a black net dress which is unbelievably sexy. Don’t you agree?

Heart s with romeo 🖤 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Not only is she outstanding in her sexy dresses but even when it comes to her traditional looks, she is unbeatable! Her favourite brands include Anu Soru, Payal Singhal, Dinesh Malkani, Sonakshi Raaj, Demi by Gabriella and others! This black and golden lehenga with ocean blue dupatta is a pleasure to the eyes.

In tune with the festivities 👱🏻‍♀️ In a dainty @dineshmalkani last night💋 #happygirl A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

The high bun, the black body-hugging gown shows how elegant she looks every time!

The cold shoulder black frill dress is a stunner! Mouni Roy dons it by pairing it with black sunglasses and a pair of black bohemian slippers.

Mouni’s sultry look in the black flowery bustier is amazing! The beach dress is a must for the wardrobe!

Click my picture, I feel beautiful tonight … #birthday💋 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

The black bustier with the black net jacket is mindboggling!What do you all think?

Love a big blue sky ❤️ I miss you Ruby.. @drruby1 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

Mouni Roy looks a bombshell in the see-through black crop top. It’s pretty amusing to see her choice of outfits!

Boom-boxing careless whispers through the windows.. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

There you go, Mouni Roy posing again, in her black nude lehenga. She slays it with the candid click.

The black off-shoulder gown with the golden effect makes her equally hot and sexy.

The black saree with the lovely jhumkas and the bun well adorned with the mogras, bring the traditional beauty in her. Mouni show off her favourite Payal Singhal saree with grace.

Firouzeh💙 by @payalsinghal ~ Shukriya #ATagoreGirl #ASareeGirl #AlwaysNForever A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 4, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Mouni Roy graced the red carpet of Colors Golden Petal Awards in this sexy black off-shoulder gown. The smokey eyes, proper bun and hints of white flowers all over the gown make everyone scream wow!

Naagin actress slayed Bigg Boss Grand Finale last year with this black golden dress by Sonaakshi Raaj. Black dhoti pants with paneled skirt, the golden embroidery bordered long jacket teamed up well with a black golden crop top – all added up to the look which she carries so well.

Even Colors knew the TV actresses’ love for black and the custom-made black lehenga saree for the Bigg Boss shows it all.

Thank you Jerry for this custom made lehenga saree. Loved wearing it. 🤗s. And @_ankiitaa_ for the earrings by @statementsbyfr & helping me out 👶😘! #bigboss10 @colorstv A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 17, 2016 at 2:04am PST

Mouni Roy’s Instagram feed is one-stop for fashion seekers and a motivation for fashion lovers. From Television award ceremonies to a princess-cut gown she grooves with the same swag. She can embrace sneakers as well as a pair of 6-inch heels with equal aplomb. She deserves a thumbs up from all!