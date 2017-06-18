Mouni Roy is loving her redhead look – view pic

Mouni Roy is literally painting the town red after wrapping up the shoot of Naagin 2 this week. She got her hair coloured red and is flaunting it with aplomb. She got the makeover done after bidding adieu to Shivangi after eight long months. There is a gap of four months before she comes again in Naagin 3 as the avenging snake woman. Mouni also shot with Salman Khan for the Super Night with Tubelight show on Sony TV. And there are rumors that she might be doing Dabangg – 3 as well. Salman and his team though are still scouting for an actress for the third roles. So if all goes well, 2017 will bring Dabangg 3 and Naagin 3 in her kitty. (Also Read: Super Night with Tubelight: Mouni Roy’s graceful moves, Sunil Grover and Dr Sanket Bhosale’s KBC act made it a watchable one)

Meanwhile Mouni will be visiting her family and brother Mukhar Roy in this holiday period before she gets busy again with Naagin 3. While Naagin 2 will end with Rocky killing Shivangi who will manage to extract her revenge. The new season is been planned with new faces and characters though Mouni Roy will be very much there in the show. She is also supposed to be part of Ekta Kapoor's web-series Mehrunissa.

Meanwhile, Naagin 3 will be apparently be a rebirth saga of Shivangi. The plot is similar to Nagina and Nigahein, the 80s films of Sridevi. Naagin 3 is been planned for Diwali by Colors and Ekta Kapoor. Mouni Roy also completes her 10 years in televison this year. Starting off as a extra in Abhishek Bachchan’s Run, she went on to becoming one of TV’s best actresses. Last year, Mouni made her debut with a song in Tum Bin- 2 but Mouni is yet to make a formal Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, there were reports of her marriage as well. Rumours talk about how Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina are serious about taking their relationship to new level. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…