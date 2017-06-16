Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan are NOT happy, courtesy last day of shoot for Naagin 2 – view pics

The day is finally here. Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan and the cast of Naagin 2 shot the last episode of the show today. Though we have been assured that season 3 of the supernatural drama is in store for us, we’re as sad as the cast. But we do know what’s going to happen in the last episode. Shivangi will take her final revenge but will die with Rocky. Then again, it’s a sign that we can look forward to a brand new start in the third season. The second season of Naagin started with a double role of Mouni Roy as Shivanya and Shivangi. The mother-daughter life changes when Shivanya is killed for the Naagmani.

Which is exactly when Shivangi decides to seek revenge from Shesha, Yamini and Avantika. She eventually falls in love with Rocky who also turns out to be an Ichchadari naag. The show had a fantastic opening when it was launched this year and continued to be the highest rated show of the year. Though the TRPs have been fluctuating quite a lot lately, both the seasons were one of the most popular shows. The first one had Arjun Bijlani playing Ritik as the main lead while second season had Karanvir as Rocky. While Mouni, Sudha Chandran and Adaa remained in this season, too. (ALSO READ: After Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti, it’s Divyanka Tripathi who is smitten by Karanvir Bohra’s daughters)

Check out this video that Mouni posted as her Insta story.

Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta will replace this show after it goes off-air. We wonder if Chandrakanta will create a huge impact on the audience, like Naagin did. Reports suggest that Naagin 3 will air on television around Christmas. Coming back to the cast feeling blue on the last day of shoot, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.