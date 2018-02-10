Mouni Roy reviews “close friend” Mohit Raina’s new show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 with much LOVE!

A lot has been speculated about Mouni Roy’s relationship with Mohit Raina. While initially everyone was convinced they are very committed towards each other considering they would often go out on holidays and spend quality time with each other’s families. But soon there also came a time when Mohit shockingly friend-zoned Mouni by referring to her as a dear friend. Just recently, he even reacted to all the link up rumours saying, “I have always maintained that my personal and professional life is completely apart. As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating. I have a lot of friends but not all are from the industry and you can say that the only close celeb friend I have is her. So whenever we are spotted together or we post pictures of each other, everyone assumes that there’s something more but aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (there’s nothing between us). Mouni was a co-star who became a very close friend and continues to be so.” However, Mouni’s latest gesture for Mohit yet again proves otherwise…

Mouni was among the few celebrities who attended the screening of Mohit’s new show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897’s last night. Although we can give a benefit of doubt that Mouni made it to the event for friendship sake but then going by how most of the couples keep their relationship a secret until they get married, we wonder if Mouni and Mohit too are trying hard to follow the trend. Here, check out a few pictures below:

Talking about Mohit and his performance in the first episode of the magnum opus series, Mouni said, “I watched some part of it and absolutely loved it. I think this is Mohit’s finest work after Mahadev. It is also a very well-made show. The best part is that you just cannot make out the VFX part. It’s done so beautifully and looks so real.” Now what do you conclude of the bond that Mouni and Mohit share is for you to decide.