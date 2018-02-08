Mouni Roy’s sexy photoshoot is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift to her fans – view pics

Mouni Roy is one of the hottest TV actresses we have in the industry. She has successfully headlined two seasons of the superhit supernatural-fantasy series Naagin. Now, as she prepares to migrate to films, she is leaving no stone unturned to get the ball rolling to make people talk about her. She has been posting pictures from a recent photo shoot she did, and well, if you weren’t a fan of the actress before, you’d be now. And if you are her fan already, this would be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift from the actress to you.

Mouni pretty much can be blamed for global warming as she is oozing uncontrollable hotness in her latest pictures. To be noted that set up of these pictures is not lavish at all, like the photoshoots we are used to seeing. But with minimal setup – there is only a black curtain serving as the background – it is Mouni who is owing every speck of the frame. The pictures are sheer beauty of the actress and nothing else. In one of the clicks, she is wearing a beautiful white dress in which she is flaunting her sexy midriff. In another set of pics, she looks smokin’ hot in a red dress.

We hope to see more of this sexy photoshoot soon. The lovely pictures have been clicked by Sasha Jairam.

Mouni will be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold where she plays his wife. She will then move on to play a badass villain in Ranbir Kapoor’s fantastical film Brahmastra. She will also be appearing in Naagin 3 in minimum capacity though details of her role are kept under wraps for now. All we know is that she has shot for something secret with her Naagin co-star Adaa Khan. Mouni, you go gurl!