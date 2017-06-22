Finally it’s happening! Mouni Roy to begin shooting for Akshay Kumar’s Gold in August?

Mouni Roy’s Bollywood debut has been highly awaited. While initially everyone speculated she might be launched by Salman Khan considering they keep collaborating together for various reality shows and the superstar seems pretty fond of her that way. It was soon revealed how Mouni is likely to debut opposite Akshay Kumar in his next, titled Gold – a film based on the 1948 historic event of India’s first Olympic medal as a free nation . Although an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made but latest buzz suggests how Mouni has already been finalised for Akshay’s film and that she is expected to begin shooting by August this year. Yes..Also read: Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar to launch Naagin 2’s Mouni Roy in Bollywood?

A source in interaction with Mumbai Mirror has spilled the beans stating, “Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay.” Talking about the plot, the source adds on to reveal, “It is scripted by Rajesh Devraj and is a fictional take on the momentous game. Hockey will feature prominently in the plot but it is a strong human drama. Gold follows 12 crucial years in India’s history as well.”

In that case, we can’t wait to watch Akshay and Mouni’s collaboration in this film. For all the uninitiated, Mouni is one of the most successful actresses on television right now since Naagin 2 has claimed the number one spot in the TRP list ever since it started airing on television. She has also done an item number in Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin 2, which was hands down one of the most sizzling numbers. That way, it’s quite surprising how Mouni has agreed to ditch her glamorous avatar for Akshay’s Gold, which is an historic venture. Your thoughts?