Mouni Roy to cheer for dear friend Mohit Raina at the special screening of 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897?

Mohit Raina is making a comeback on TV after a while with 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. The show will air on Discovery Jeet and is based on the heroic war fought by 21 Sikh warriors against 10,000 Pashtun – Orakzai tribesman during the British rule. The valiant soldiers defended the frontier displaying tremendous bravery. Mohit Raina is playing Havildar Ishar Singh on the show. The show is being made by Contiloe Productions, the same makers as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Tomorrow, a special screening is being held at a suburban mall and many of Mohit’s friends are expected to attend it. (Also Read: Mohit Raina on his relationship with Mouni Roy)

A source informed BollywoodLife, “A number of Mohit’s friends will be there. Mouni Roy is also expected to come for the screening along with the others. She has taken time off her busy schedule to come for this show, which is a special one for Mohit.” Speculations about their relationship status has been rife since few days, especially after the TV hunk said that they were just friends. Mouni Roy also posted a snap with the caption Lovelessness. All this has got people wondering. As we know, tales of the two being a couple have been doing the rounds since a while now but they have always kept their personal life very private.

Earlier, Mohit had told Indian Express.com, “I have always maintained that my personal and professional life is completely apart. As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating. I have a lot of friends but not all are from the industry and you can say that the only close celeb friend I have is her. So whenever we are spotted together or we post pictures of each other, everyone assumes that there’s something more but aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (there’s nothing between us). Mouni was a co-star who became a very close friend and continues to be so.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…