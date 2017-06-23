Mouni Roy to debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold – True or false?

Mouni Roy was supposed to debut with a Salman Khan film but today, Mumbai Mirror reported they she will instead start her Bollywood innings with Akshay Kumar. A DNA report had earlier quoted a source saying, “Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions.” But guess it wasn’t meant to be though we would have loved to see that happen. Now, reports suggest she will be debuting with Akshay Kumar’s Gold which is slated to release on Independence Day 2018. But do you think these reports are true?

From today, we will take one piece of rumour and ask you whether or not you believe it. We begin it with Mouni’s debut. Now let us tell you all about what we know about her presence in the project. MM quoted a source saying, “Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay.” Talking about the plot, the source had added, “It is scripted by Rajesh Devraj and is a fictional take on the momentous game. Hockey will feature prominently in the plot but it is a strong human drama. Gold follows 12 crucial years in India’s history as well.” (Also read: 3 reasons why Mouni Roy is perfect for Akshay Kumar’s Gold)

Now you tell us if you think it is true? Do you really think Mouni Roy will debut with Gold because there has been no official confirmation. Also, the rumour about she debuting with Salman also fell flat. Vote below and tell us.