Mouni Roy’s Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar to go on floors tomorrow

And finally, Mouni Roy‘s Bollywood debut is confirmed! Producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed on Twitter that the actress is a part of his upcoming film, Gold. He said,” Team #Gold on the field tom all the best @akshaykumar @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh #sunnykaushal #vineetsingh”. Excited much? There was already a lot of speculations and rumours about Mouni’s Bollywood debut. We’re glad that there is finally a confirmation on this. But looks like she might star in Salman Khan’s upcoming dance film anyway. A source told Midday,” The casting is in process, and she has emerged one of the strongest contenders to be his heroine. Salman, too, has been rooting for her. So in all likelihood, it will work out by the end of this month.”

While Mouni hasn’t confirmed about her role in Salman’s film yet, we’re excited to see that she will finally start shooting for Gold. As per reports, the actress will have to shoot for some 20-25 days for the film. Gold is a patriotic film set in 1948 and we feel Mouni is perfect for the film. The actress needs to don an Indian avatar and well, we totally love her in an Indian avatar. Mouni is one of the most popular television actresses in India which makes her perfect for the role. (ALSO READ: 3 reasons why Mouni Roy is perfect for Akshay Kumar’s Gold)

Check out Ritesh’s tweet right here.

Mouni is currently holidaying in Chicago after Naagin 2 got over. The actress is slaying it in Chicago by posting sexy and stylish pictures on her Instagram. We can’t wait to check out her look for Gold. She will be starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. It also has Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor in it. The film will revolve around Hockey and also follows 12 important years in India’s history. It’s going to be damn interesting if you ask us and we’ll be seeing Mouni in a totally different avatar.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.