Mouni Roy’s latest fashion outing is everything you want in your wardrobe

Mouni Roy is all set to give us fashion goals again now that Naagin 2 is over. The actress is holidaying in Chicago and teasing us with her looks on Instagram. In her recent Instagram post, she is wearing baby pink separates and is posing on a rooftop. Not only is she giving us fashion goals but she is also making us want to pack our bags and head off on a vacation. Yesterday she posted a picture where she was wearing a yellow trench coat dress with knee-length boots. While we prefer her current outfit to the yellow dress, the yellow was also quite good.

You can definitely steal an idea or two from Mouni’s closet. We can’t wait to raid her closet! Mouni’s fashion game is always on point, even in her TV shows. The actress was always seen wearing the sexiest blouses and sarees in Naagin 2. Mouni is currently hooked to reading a lot of Murakami books and it is pretty evident in some of her posts. The actress captioned her recent picture,” This cuddling weather, the saved kisses , standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc ..” Mouni has paired her separates with pink sandals that have a metallic touch to them. (ALSO READ: Mouni Roy is loving her redhead look – view pic)

Not all actresses or fashionistas can pull off wearing the same colour from head to toe but Mouni here has nailed it. Check out the picture of her recent outfit right here.

This cuddling weather, the saved kisses , standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc .. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

And this was the previous one with the boots.

Doesn’t she look lovely? To add to it, the actress has coloured her hair red. Mouni is definitely on our Best Dressed list and we hope she stays there forever! What are your thoughts on this outfit? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.