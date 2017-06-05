Move over Rana Daggubati’s Bhallaladeva avatar, he is all to set to play the suave political leader, Jogendra in this next

As we are recovering from a major Baahubali hangover, Bhallaladeva aka Rana Daggubati already has another big treat in store for fans. After playing a ruthless villain, he is all set to play this smart, suave political leader – Jogendra in Nene Raju Nene Mantri. It’s a brand new avatar with a brand new director – Teja and a new co-star – Kajal Aggarwal! The film will also star Catherine Tresa. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu. Rana Daggubati’s father, D Suresh Babu will be one of the producers. The actor shared the look from this film on social media and everyone – fans, celebs alike went crazy. He is sporting a beard, a blingy gold cuff and a shiny gold chain as well. What significance does that gold cuff bear? Before this the makers shared a picture of the lead pair, who appear to be playing a married couple. But the excitement doesn’t end with the look as the Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser will be out tomorrow! #NRNMteaseronJune6th has been trending on social media ever since. Fans can’t wait to find out what Rana Daggubati is up to next. Also Read: New still from Rana Daggubati’s next political drama will remind you of Leader

Rana Daggubati was last seen in one of the biggest films of 2017 – Baahubali; The Conclusion, He played the lead antagonist =- Bhalladeva, the cruel King of Mahishmati. Fans can’t get over his cruel act whichc was phenomenal to say the least. Furthermore, he went through a major transformation for this role. The otherwise lean actor took a beefy, muscular turn and surprised fans with his makeover. Before this he was seen playing a Lieutenant Commander, Aditya Verma in the Ghazi Attack. The film is based on mysterious events that took place in 1971 just before the Indo-Pak war broke out. The film starred Kay Kya Menon, Atul Kulkarni. The debutante director Sankalp Reddy was lauded for his commendable story.