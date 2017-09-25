Movie This Week: Judwaa 2

Finally a Friday will arrive where a biggie will release and give us a complete entertainer to cheer on. Post Toilet Ek Prem Katha, we have not had any biggie at the box office. Judwaa 2 will thus end the lull that had set in. Although we had many successes in the interim, Bollywood is incomplete with a blockbuster and Judwaa 2 looks like a film which can bring that glory back at the box office. Given the fact that it’s a remake of the hit 1997 film starring Salman Khan, people are pretty kicked about it. Plus, the makers have retained all the major scenes from the film. If that’s not all, Salman is making a cameo in the film as Judwaa again. Too much fun it promises to be but before you get all excited about it and frantically look to book tickets, here’re a few things that you need to know about the film.

Film: Judwaa 2

Director: David Dhawan

Star cast: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez

Synopsis: Raja and Prem are twins but get separated at birth. One grows up to be a vagabond while the other turn out to be a smart, suave and well-mannered guy. What happens when the twain meet? We know the answer but with Varun Dhawan in it this time, it could be different too.

